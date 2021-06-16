Hungary: Demonstrators gather anew to protest anti-LGBT law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Hungary's capital Wednesday urging the country's president to nullify a newly adopted law that human rights groups say stigmatizes LGBT people and limits their rights.

The demonstration at the entrance of the Sandor Palace in Budapest — the residence and office of President Janos Ader, who is widely expected to sign the law into effect — came a day after the controversial legislation was passed by Hungary's parliament. Sponsored by the ruling Fidesz party, it was ostensibly aimed at fighting pedophilia, but included amendments that prohibit the display or promotion of homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors.

Right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government says the law, which includes the introduction of a searchable registry of convicted pedophiles, is necessary to protect children.