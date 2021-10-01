Hungary: EU delegation raises questions about spyware use

In the case of journalists, that lets hackers spy on reporters’ communications with sources.

Delbos-Corfield said the Hungarian government’s refusal so far to confirm or deny whether it was responsible for the spying was “of great concern for the European Parliament.” While the malware was shown to have been used in other EU countries, “elsewhere it seems that it’s not coming from the governments of the member states," she said.

“I’m not saying for sure, because I have doubts about this, but Hungary is the case where today, we have a clear sign that it was done by the government itself,” Delbos-Corfield said.

Hungarian officials, without denying having used Pegasus, have maintained that all secret surveillance activities are conducted in accordance with Hungarian law.

Justice Minister Judit Varga declined to appear for questioning by the Hungarian Parliament's national security committee and told reporters in July that “every country needs such tools.”

“It’s an illusion if anyone tries to make an issue out of it,” Varga said.