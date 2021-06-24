Hungary 'has no place in the EU anymore,' Dutch leader says

As he arrived for the summit, Orban strongly defended the new legislation.

"It's not about homosexuals, it's about the kids and the parents," he said.

"I am a fighter for the rights. I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime," Orban continued.

"Homosexuality was punished and I fought for their freedom and their rights. So I am defending the rights of the homosexual guys, but this law is not about that. It's about the right of the kids and the parents."

On Tuesday, 14 out of 27 EU countries expressed their "deep concern" at the law in a joint declaration initiated by Belgium.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also denounced the bill

Speaking during a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Von der Leyen said the bill "clearly discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation."

"It goes against all the values, the fundamental values of the European Union, and this is human dignity, it is equality, and is the human fundamental rights," she said.

Von der Leyen said she had instructed EU Commissioners to write to the Hungarian authorities expressing the EU's concern over the bill before it comes into force.