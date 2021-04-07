Hungary lifts some restrictions despite virus death spike

Hungary has vaccinated more than a quarter of its nearly 10 million population and has the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union, the result of a procurement strategy that sought jabs from China and Russia in addition to those received through the EU.

But the rapid spread of the British variant of the coronavirus in recent weeks has given the country one of the worst infection rates in Europe and the third-highest death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, leading some doctors to urge restraint in what they see as a premature restart.

Janos Szlavik, head doctor at the South Pest Central Hospital, told public media on Monday that the 2.5 million inoculations so far could “somewhat change the course of the coronavirus pandemic,” but that Hungary was far from achieving herd immunity that could put an end to the spread.

“We have to give many, many more vaccinations before we can relax,” Szlavik said.