Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.

“Negotiations are underway between the Romanian and Hungarian sides on the concrete form of the assistance,” the ministry said.

Romania, a European Union nation of 19 million, is the second-least vaccinated country in the EU — with 34% of adults fully vaccinated, compared to 74% across the bloc.

On Thursday, Romanian vaccination committee chief Valeriu Gheorghita likened the bleak situation unfolding in Romania to Italy — which was one of the worst-hit countries at the start of the pandemic.

“It is very obvious that hospitals and emergency units are assaulted, overwhelmed by patients with COVID,” Gheorghita said at a news conference, adding that surge in hospitalizations leaves aside other health care needs.