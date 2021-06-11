Hungary plans to ban 'promoting' homosexuality to under-18s

“Tagging these amendments to a bill that seeks to crack down on child abuse appears to be a deliberate attempt by the Hungarian government to conflate pedophilia with LGBTI people," Vig said Friday.

Gabriella Selmeczi, a lawmaker with Fidesz who is among those who introduced the legislation, denied that it is discriminatory or anti-liberal.

“True liberalism is when children are left alone with questions about their sexual orientation until the age of 18,” she said.

Orban's government in the past has depicted migrants as a grave threat to Hungary and the nation's Christian identity, a theme the prime minister seized on to win elections in the past. With new elections in 2022, and the migrant flow into Europe much lower than in past years, the ruling party has increasingly depicted the LGBT rights movement as a threat.

Luca Dudits, an executive board member with the Háttér Society, a Budapest-based LGBT rights group, said there is no similar law anywhere in the European Union “that is so hostile” to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

“We are very worried about the outcome,” Dudits told The Associated Press by phone.