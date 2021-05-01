Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards

Speaking from Budapest’s neo-Baroque Szecheyni Baths, the largest medicinal spa in Europe, Szucs said many guests arrived Saturday with proof of vaccination issued by their doctors but had not received their government-issued cards and had to be turned away.

“We will try to take action on this matter and, if necessary, ask for an amendment to the legislation...since these guests have already received two vaccinations in many cases,” she said.

While millions of Hungarians got the opportunity to return to some semblance of their normal lives with the issuance of immunity cards, organizational problems have meant that many who are eligible did not receive them within eight days of their first shot as planned.

Maria and Gabor Gal, a retired married couple, received their first dose on March 21, and their second in early April. But six weeks after their initial shots, they haven’t received their cards.

“They told us that the vaccination certificate will come when it comes. Now we’re asking when it will come, because it would be good if we could use it,” Maria Gal, 67, said. “We’re sitting here locked in for a year-and-a-half.”