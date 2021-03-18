Hungary’s governing Fidesz leaves European party group

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s governing party announced Thursday it would resign from its conservative European political family, bringing an end to years of conflict within the group over Hungary’s record on democratic values and the rule of law.

A resignation letter released in a tweet by Katalin Novak, Hungary's minister for family affairs and vice-president of the ruling Fidesz party, declared that Fidesz “no longer wishes to maintain its membership in the European People’s Party.”

“It’s time to say goodbye,” Novak wrote in the tweet.

European People's Party President Donald Tusk immediately retorted: “FIDESZ has left Christian Democracy. In truth, it left many years ago.”

Fidesz’s withdrawal notice was largely a formality. The right-wing party quit the EPP’s caucus in the European Union parliament two weeks ago after the center-right group overwhelmingly passed a resolution that would make it easier to expel Fidesz members.

A vote on expelling Fidesz from the EPP was expected as soon as the coronavirus pandemic allowed for an in-person meeting.