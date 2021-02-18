Hungary seeks citizen input on easing pandemic restrictions

A steady decline in daily cases and deaths that began in late December began reversing course early this month, even as the country began receiving shipments of Russian and Chinese vaccines. Hungary is so far the only Europe Union member to depart from the EU's vaccine procurement program by securing doses made in China and Russia.

The government conducted a previous national consultation last summer on the lifting of restrictions and economic recovery, which it used rhetorically as a popular mandate to keep the country open even as pandemic indicators worsened dramatically in September and October.

In an interview in September, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the results of the summer consultation showed that Hungarians did not want strict pandemic measures imposed.

“This is what they told us in the questionnaires: that they don’t want the country to come to a standstill. They want it to continue functioning," he said.

Orban's government has used other consultations in recent years to demonstrate support for its policies on immigration and EU relations.