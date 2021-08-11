Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

But after awhile, “it became evident that, ‘Look, I’m using dollars and the sale of the products is flowing better.’”

These days, Duarte said, over 60% of transactions are in U.S. dollars — a fact that snarls life for those without greenbacks.

“It’s very complicated for a person like me, who retired from the university — 27 years of service, professional. I had the position of head of public relations ... and my salary does not even reach $5,” said Germán Socas, who was buying fruits and vegetables at a market in Caracas.

Even dollar prices have risen sharply, partly because the currency itself is less scarce. A set of basic goods for a family of five — including flour for arepas, chicken, sardines and butter — in May cost almost four times more in dollar terms than it did two years ago, according to Torino Capital.

“In 2019, when (the use of) the dollar was still restricted, with $100 dollars you could make a complete market run, and you still had plenty. Currently, the basic basket is around $390 (a month),” Duarte said.

The same market basket and public transportation costs for a family of five eat up at least 174 minimum wages — about 1.2 billion bolivars.