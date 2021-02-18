'I am a hostage,' says 'Hotel Rwanda' hero as terrorism trial begins in Kigali

Wednesday's trial marked the first joint hearing of Rusesabagina and his co-accused after the prosecution requested last year that the case be combined into a single trial for all those they claim are linked to two militia attacks in 2018 and 2019 on the country's Nyungwe National parks.

Genocide hero

Rwandan authorities have denied Rusesabagina's allegations of kidnapping, while prosecutors have maintained that the defendant remains Rwandan by origin and should be tried in Rwanda on grounds that the crimes he is accused of were committed in Rwanda against Rwandans, thus giving their courts jurisdiction over him.

Other suspects in this hearing included Callixte Nsabimana -- also known as Sankara — and Herman Nsengimana; according to prosecutors, both are linked to the National Liberation Front (FLN) militia wing of the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change opposition group (MRCD).

The prosecutors told the court that Rusesabagina was the head of the MRDC coalition and in charge of diplomacy for the opposition group.

The case has been adjourned until 26 February, when the court is expected to make a ruling on the jurisdiction objections presented by Rusesabagina and his lawyer.