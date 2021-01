IIHF pulls hockey worlds from Belarus, seeks new host

Tsikhanouskaya welcomed the IIHF decision, saying the tournament would have heralded a renewed crackdown on the opposition.

“It is a victory because there will not be an extra wave of repression for the sake of ‘cleansing’ the city before the world championship,” Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement. “It is a victory because Lukashenko did not manage to make it look as if he has everything under control.”

Three sponsors of the tournament, Skoda, Nivea and Liqui Moly, said they would cancel their involvement if games were played in Belarus.

The IIHF said it will now consider where to hold the event, and said Latvia could remain as co-host or the tournament could move to a single venue. Denmark, the host in 2018, and Slovakia, the host in 2019, have both offered to step in.

Belarus previously hosted the tournament in 2014 amid criticism from some opposition figures and European politicians.

The women's world championships are scheduled to be played in Canada in April. Both the men's and women's championships were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

