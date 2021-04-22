In a fabled desert city, a decisive battle could determine Yemen's fate

A recent frontline visit witnessed exchanges of heavy gun barrages, as commanders were clearly concerned about Houthi drones able to pinpoint them and surge a hasty attack.

There's good reason for concern. Marib's special forces have lost their commander twice in the past two months and, while the Houthis are selective whom they go after, their success rate has officials more rattled they were a few years ago.

The government defense minister, army chief of staff, and Marib's most powerful tribal leader, the provincial governor, swear that the city won't fall, that they will hold it "with their last drop of our blood."

Ask any of Marib's power brokers what comes next and they pause before answering, then describe the status quo.

Get the international community to pressure the Houthis, the army chief of staff explains, and "we will fight with our coalition partners to take back the capital."

Tribal fighters commanded by the powerful provincial governor Sultan al-Aradah are crucial in propping up the flimsy front line. Inside the city, he carries more authority than the government.