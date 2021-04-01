In Dubai, an art show's return reflects city's new normal

Since then, reported daily new infection numbers have dropped to over 2,000, from highs of nearly 4,000 at the worst of the winter. The United Arab Emirates is vaccinating at one of the quickest rates in the world, hoping to be ready for Dubai hosting its Expo 2020 world's fair in October, after the pandemic forced a delay of the event last year.

With airlines flying again, big events back on the calendar, and bars and restaurants open to residents and tourists — albeit masked when not eating or drinking — the UAE hopes to power through the rest of the pandemic.

“Corona changed life as a whole," al-Shashai said. “I found that people are just waiting for a chance to come back, and they will, and they will rebuild, and they will forget everything that happened, and it will all become tales to be told.”

The pandemic also featured in the art exhibited in the show. One piece, a giant outdoor display reading “NEWS: IT WON'T BE LIKE THIS FOREVER” drew many a selfie.