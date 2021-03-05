Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill as country mourns young victims

"I had to drag his body out and passed away in my hands," the brother, Than Zaw Oo said. Blood was pouring from his mouth and head.

Zin Ko Ko Zaw would have turned 23 next month. His parents say he was the breadwinner of the family, working in the local market. They were all at the protest together, but were separated when the shooting started.

"We are risking our lives to claim victory. They don't have any weapons, but they are fully armed. All we can do is protest. They are shooting us with live bullets, please help us," his mother, Daw Htar said.

CNN reached out to the ruling military regime via email but has not yet received a response. The military junta previously claimed to be showing restraint towards what it termed "anarchic mobs." The state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar said "severe action will be inevitably taken" against "riotous protesters."

On Friday, the Myanmar Police Force said in the Global New Light, that "rioters armed with two weapons believed to be smoke grenades" were found to be part of protests on Wednesday. "The protesters were no longer in the normal stage of the protest but were armed with explosive devices and resorted to violence," the report said, without providing further evidence.