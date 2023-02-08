In the town of Saqlin, Syria, there were cries of euphoria as a little girl was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed house, more than 40 hours after being trapped during Monday’s earthquakes. It is just one of several miracle rescues that have provided moments of joy amid the destruction and despair.
spotlight
Incredible moments as survivors are rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria and Turkey
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing mor…
The three Christian leaders spoke out during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan.
The death toll from an earthquake in Turkey and Syria has passed 11,000.
Rescuers are racing to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftersho…
Devotees in Ireland are marking the feast day of St. Brigid of Kildare, a medieval saint who is making a 21st century comeback.