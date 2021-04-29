India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

Satyender Jain, health minister in the capital, New Delhi, also told the Press Trust of India news agency on Thursday that the city doesn't have enough doses to vaccinate people between 18 and 44.

Since January, nearly 10% of Indians have received one dose, but only around 1.5% have received both required doses.

On Thursday, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters that the country is facing an “unprecedented” surge with over 3 million active cases that have pushed the health system close to collapse, causing acute shortages of oxygen and other hospital supplies.

Help is coming from overseas. “There's been an outpouring of, let's say, assistance from various countries,” Shringla said, adding that over 40 nations have pledged to send assistance.

The White House said the U.S. will send more than $100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests. They will begin arriving Thursday, just days after President Joe Biden promised to step up assistance. The U.S. and Britain have already sent a shipment of medical items.

France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also promised help, and Russia sent two aircraft carrying oxygen generating equipment, Shringla said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has advised its citizens to leave India. An alert on the U.S. Embassy’s website warned that “access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.”

