India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders

Critics have accused the government of using the protests to escalate a crackdown on free speech aimed at muzzling opposition.

Twitter's actions appeared to irk Modi's government, which over the years has sought to tighten its grip over social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook. The government served Twitter a non-compliance notice and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for violating the order.

The ministry in its statement said it was disappointed after Twitter “unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay” complied with only parts of the government’s orders.

It cited Twitter’s crackdown on accounts after last month’s Capitol Hill insurrection in the United States, calling it a “differential treatment” to India. It said what happened in Washington was comparable to the violence at India's Red Fort on Jan. 26 when a group of protesting farmers stormed New Delhi’s 17th century monument. Hundreds of police and farmers were injured in clashes and one protester died.

Twitter did not immediately comment on the ministry’s statement.

Leaders from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party also attacked Twitter for what they said was a refusal to abide by Indian laws.