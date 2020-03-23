India halts its lifeblood train network to try to stop virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — As India expanded its virus-containment measures and halted its lifeblood train network, the federal government warned Monday of strict legal action for those who flout the rules.

"Please save yourself, save your family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi and called for states to follow the preventive measures issued by the federal government to contain the spread of the virus.

The strict legal action vowed wasn't immediately clear. Other places have simply sent violators home, since alternatives like detention would create crowded conditions where the virus could spread.

To contain the outbreak, authorities have gradually started to shutdown much of the country of 1.3 billion people.

At least 80 districts where cases of infection have been detected are under stringent lockdown. Police and health care were operating, but commercial establishments have closed except for essential services. Banks have asked their customers to switch to online transactions and reduced their office staff.

The government has fervently appealed for people to practice social distancing and wash their hands. India also was one of the first countries to essentially shut its borders and deny entry to all but a select few foreigners.