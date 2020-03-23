India halts its lifeblood train network to try to stop virus

A dog walks in a deserted area as most people stay indoors in Shangshak village, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020. India is observing a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country of 1.3 billion. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
People play cricket in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020. India is Sunday observing a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country of 1.3 billion
Indian passengers who got stranded at a bus terminal line up for free food being distributed by shop keepers during a day long lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020. India is observing a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country of 1.3 billion. India's government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing, but experts say, the same is nearly impossible in many Indian cities that are among the world's most densely populated areas.
Indian passengers who got stranded at a bus terminal line up for free food being distributed by shop keepers during a day long lockdown amid growing concerns of coronavirus in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Indian students returning from Uttar Pradesh amid Coronavirus concerns arrive at a railway station in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020. India is observing a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in the country of 1.3 billion.
Indian youth wearing masks ride on a motorcycle in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 22, 2020.
NEW DELHI (AP) — As India expanded its virus-containment measures and halted its lifeblood train network, the federal government warned Monday of strict legal action for those who flout the rules.
"Please save yourself, save your family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi and called for states to follow the preventive measures issued by the federal government to contain the spread of the virus.
The strict legal action vowed wasn't immediately clear. Other places have simply sent violators home, since alternatives like detention would create crowded conditions where the virus could spread.
To contain the outbreak, authorities have gradually started to shutdown much of the country of 1.3 billion people.
At least 80 districts where cases of infection have been detected are under stringent lockdown. Police and health care were operating, but commercial establishments have closed except for essential services. Banks have asked their customers to switch to online transactions and reduced their office staff.
The government has fervently appealed for people to practice social distancing and wash their hands. India also was one of the first countries to essentially shut its borders and deny entry to all but a select few foreigners.
But Modi's call for a 14-hour voluntary curfew on Sunday was the first nationwide effort at social isolation practices the World Health Organization believes are critical to slowing the outbreak to a level that doesn't overwhelm health care systems. Lockdowns in other places have lasted at least two weeks, which is believed to be the maximum incubation period of the virus.