 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
India invites investors to help develop manufacturing hub
AP

India invites investors to help develop manufacturing hub

{{featured_button_text}}
India invites investors to help develop manufacturing hub

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a face mask as he attends a a rally in Sivsagar, east of Gauhati, India, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Modi attended a rally to distribute land allotment certificates to landless indigenous people in Assam’s Sivasagar district, under a special programme of the state government.

 Anupam Nath

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister on Thursday invited foreign investors to take advantage of the country’s $26 billion incentive-linked program and help the country become a manufacturing hub.

India will need an investment of $ 4.5 trillion by 2040 to develop its vast infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business and political leaders in a virtual talk organized by the World Economic Forum.

He identified electric mobility, clean energy, oil and gas pipelines, airports and mobile manufacturing as some of the areas that might be attractive to foreign investors.

He said India offered a big market and business-friendly environment as a vibrant democracy. He also spoke about the success of India’s efforts to integrate the informal economy through digital transactions, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said India has vaccinated 2.3 million health workers in less than two weeks and authorities hope to give shots to 300 million people. The recipients will include 30 million doctors, nurses and other front-line workers.

India started inoculating health workers on Jan. 16 in a major COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

India is home to the world’s largest vaccine makers. India on Jan. 4 approved emergency use of two vaccines, one developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and another by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

The WEF annual meeting is being held online this year due to the pandemic, instead of the in-person event that normally takes place in Davos, Switzerland.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised
World

EU pressures AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines as promised

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation, and threatened to impose tight export controls within days on COVID-19 vaccines made in the bloc.

+8
UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
World

UK doctors seek review of 12-week gap between vaccine doses

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest space missions set for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News