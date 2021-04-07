 Skip to main content
India reaffirms pledge to Paris accord in meeting with Kerry
AP

FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry attends a press conference with French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili in Paris. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Kerry that India was committed to meeting its climate change pledges, and Kerry said the U.S. would support those goals with affordable access to green technologies and financing.

 Christophe Ena

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry that India was committed to meeting its climate change pledges, and Kerry said the U.S. would support those goals with affordable access to green technologies and financing.

India's External Affairs Ministry disclosed their comments after the two met Wednesday in New Delhi. Kerry is visiting the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh before President Joe Biden holds a virtual summit on climate change on April 22-23.

Modi said cooperation between India and the U.S., particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies, would have a positive impact on other countries, according to the statement.

Modi told Kerry that India was on track to meeting its pledges under the 2015 Paris climate change agreement. India committed to cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its gross domestic product 33% to 35% by 2030, increase non-fossil fuel power capacity to 40% from 28% in 2015 and substantially boost forest cover to reduce carbon dioxide.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar recently said India already has achieved 21% of its pledge to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35% by 2030.

The Paris accord aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial levels.

Scientists have said that any rise beyond 2 degrees Celsius could have a devastating impact on large parts of the world, raising sea levels, stoking tropical storms and worsening droughts and floods.

During her meeting with Kerry on Tuesday, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the need for developed countries to keep their $100 billion annual commitment in funding for developing countries so they can take significant steps to address global warming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

