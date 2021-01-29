Indian economy shrinks 7.7% in fiscal 2020-21 amid pandemic

A construction crew works in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's economy contracted by 7.7% in the 2020-21 financial year, battered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Friday.
The government survey estimates the economy, previously one of the fastest growing among major economies, will bounce back, growing 11% in the fiscal year that begins in April.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the report to Parliament on Friday. She will present the national budget for 2021-22 on Monday.
Agriculture remained the silver lining with 3.4% growth, the report said.
It said the recovery would be seen in a resurgence in demand for power and steel, rail freight and tax collections on goods and services
``The economy would take two years to reach and go past the pre-pandemic level. These projections are in line with the International Monetary Fund estimate of real GDP growth of 11.5% in 2021-22 for India and 6.8% in 2022-23,” it said.
India’s economy contracted at a 7.5% annual pace in the July-September quarter following a record slump of nearly 24% in the previous three months that pulled the country into a recession. India last suffered a recession in 1979-80 after an oil shock.
A country enters a technical recession if its economy contracts for two successive quarters.