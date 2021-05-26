Indian farmers mark 6 months of protest with no end in sight

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers demanding the government repeal new agriculture laws they say will devastate their livelihoods marked their protest movement's sixth month Wednesday by flying black banners on the cars and tractors and burning effigies of the prime minister.

Protesters have been blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern and western cities since November to press their demand for scrapping of the laws they say will favor large corporate farms. The protest has continued despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed the country.

The black flags were flown Wednesday in several cities, towns and villages around the capital. Some burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi your dictatorship will not last,” some farmers chanted.

The government says the laws approved by Parliament last year will inject private investment in the agriculture sector and raise the earnings of farmers by setting up warehouses in rural areas where they can store their crops and sell them when prices favor them.

The farmers say the new legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.