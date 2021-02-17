Indian journalist acquitted of defamation in #MeToo case

NEW DELHI (AP) — A New Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted a journalist of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment.

M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against journalist Priya Ramani in October 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”

Ramani was the first to accuse Akbar of harassment, spurring more than 20 women to come forward and allege similar accusations during his previous career as one of the country’s most prominent news editors. A few days later, Akbar resigned from his post as a junior external affairs minister in 2018, becoming one of the most powerful men to step down in India’s #MeToo movement at the time.

On Wednesday, the court said “even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser,” and that the “right of reputation can't be protected at the cost of right to dignity,” according to the legal news website Bar and Bench.

The string of allegations against Akbar began with a tweet from Ramani in October 2018 in which she said he was the man who had harassed her in an article she wrote for Vogue India the previous year. She had not named him in that article.