 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
India's foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk
0 comments
AP

India's foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — India’s foreign minister pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London on Wednesday and was self-isolating after members of his country's delegation tested positive for the coronavirus. Talks centered on ways to ensure global access to COVID-19 vaccines and curb a virus that is still ravaging many parts of the world, including India.

Diplomats from the G-7 group of wealthy nations are holding their first face-to-face gathering in two years, with social distancing and other measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted that he was “made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode.”

British media reported that two members of the Indian delegation had tested positive. Britain’s Foreign Office, which organized the meeting, did not confirm how many people tested positive or who they were. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “the individuals concerned are all isolating now.”

Delegates attending the event at Lancaster House in London have been observing social distancing and are separated by transparent screens in meetings, and are tested daily for the virus.

India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa as a guest for the second day of the meeting on Wednesday.

The guest nations' delegations didn't attend the conference on Tuesday, though Jaishankar has held meetings in London with officials including British Home Secretary Priti Patel and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said “the U.S. delegation was advised, including by the U.K.’s public health professionals, that our stringent masking, social distancing, and daily testing protocols would permit us to continue with our G-7 activities as planned.”

“We have no reason to believe any of our delegation is at risk,” he said.

Britain's Foreign Office said it regretted that Jaishankar couldn't attend the meeting in person, “but this is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing.”

India is experiencing a vast outbreak of COVID-19, with 382,315 new confirmed cases and 3,780 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, in what is widely believed to be an undercount.

The U.K., which holds the G-7 presidency this year, is due to host the group's leaders at a summit in Cornwall, southwest England, in June.

Johnson defended the decision to hold the foreign ministers’ meeting in person.

“I think it’s very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government,” the prime minister said.

Johnson said he would be holding “a Zoom exchange” with Jaishankar later.

Johnson, who canceled a trip to India planned for April because of the outbreak there, held a video meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

At the two-day G-7 meeting, top diplomats from the U.K., the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are seeking unity to deal with increasing challenges from China and Russia.

Talks Wednesday are due to focus on attempts to bolster open societies and make coronavirus vaccines available around the world. Wealthy countries have so far been reluctant to give up precious stocks until they have inoculated their own populations.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged generosity, saying low-income countries accounted for less than 1% of the billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered so far.

“The vaccine gap between the richer and poorer parts of the world is growing by the day,” Brown said in a letter to U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. “Closing that gap is not just a moral imperative but an urgent medical necessity for combating COVID, and preventing it mutating and threatening every country, rich or poor.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Plans To Get 70% Of Americans At Least One Vaccine Shot By Fourth Of July

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

+2
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
World

Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

+14
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
World

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

+9
Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case
World

Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe against a lawyer representing a former Russian journalist accused of treason and the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accusing him of disclosing information related to a police investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News