India's foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk

Johnson defended the decision to hold the foreign ministers’ meeting in person.

“I think it’s very important to try to continue as much business as you can as a government,” the prime minister said.

Johnson said he would be holding “a Zoom exchange” with Jaishankar later.

Johnson, who canceled a trip to India planned for April because of the outbreak there, held a video meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

At the two-day G-7 meeting, top diplomats from the U.K., the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are seeking unity to deal with increasing challenges from China and Russia.

Talks Wednesday are due to focus on attempts to bolster open societies and make coronavirus vaccines available around the world. Wealthy countries have so far been reluctant to give up precious stocks until they have inoculated their own populations.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged generosity, saying low-income countries accounted for less than 1% of the billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered so far.

“The vaccine gap between the richer and poorer parts of the world is growing by the day,” Brown said in a letter to U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. “Closing that gap is not just a moral imperative but an urgent medical necessity for combating COVID, and preventing it mutating and threatening every country, rich or poor.”

