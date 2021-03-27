India's Modi ends Bangladesh visit that sparked violence

In recent weeks, demonstrators in Bangladesh had chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans and urged the visit to be canceled.

The protesters also criticized Hasina for inviting Modi, saying the two countries have many unresolved disputes, including the killing of Bangladeshis by Indian border guards. India says such casualties happen when Bangladeshis are involved in cross-border smuggling and attempt to cross the border illegally.

Many Bangladeshis are also critical of Modi for not signing agreements for water sharing of the Teesta River, a major transboundary river.

On Friday, clashes broke out at Dhaka’s main mosque between groups of demonstrators and police dispersed the crowd by using tear gas and rubber bullets — injuring scores of people, officials and witnesses said.

The Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which has a network of Islamic schools across Bangladesh, announced a nationwide general strike for Sunday, to protest Friday's events, in which its members were blamed for attacking government structures.

Mamunul Haque, a leader of the group, said Saturday they would enforce the strike and warned the authorities not to attempt to prevent their activists from taking to streets.

The country's main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, an arch rival of Hasina, said the call for the general strike was logical.

