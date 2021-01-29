India's opposition shuns Parliament, backs farmers' demands

After the violence, three smaller groups among more than 40 farmers’ organizations disassociated themselves from the protest. Police said they have arrested 19 protesters and detained 50 others for questioning under strict sedition and other laws, and leaders of the farmers were being sought for questioning.

People living near the farmers’ campsites on the outskirts of New Delhi also are demanding the farmers leave the area due to disruptions to their businesses and lives.

Traffic crawled on the outskirts of the Indian capital on Friday as authorities rushed hundreds of riot police to three of the farmers' campsites hoping to convince the protesters to go home.

They have vowed to stay until the laws are repealed, but talks with the government have been unsuccessful.

The protests are the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014. He says the new laws are necessary to modernize Indian farming.

The farmers say the new laws will turn agriculture corporate and leave them behind.

