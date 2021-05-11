India's second wave is ravaging villages without hospitals or even doctors to fight it

"There's no one here -- no health center, no doctor, no nurse," he said. "There are no facilities in this village. So then I tackled it in the way I saw fit."

Traveling for help

India is dealing with a crisis that is being felt everywhere from the capital, New Delhi, to the smallest villages and towns.

The second wave has infected millions across the country in the past month, with thousands dying every day. With nearly 23 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, India is the second-worst affected country after the United States, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

In Chogath, the absence of medical help is forcing desperate villagers to travel to surrounding towns in the hopes they can secure a hospital bed.

Dinesh Makwana, a Chogath resident, said he tried to get his Covid-positive father into four different hospitals in neighboring Gujarat towns -- but they were all full. He had no choice but to bring his father, diagnosed as a severe case, back home to the village.

"We were very shocked (by the second wave)," he said. "The whole village is very shocked, everyone has become fearful."