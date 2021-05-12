Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker censured for haka protest

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker was thrown out of Parliament's debating chamber Wednesday for performing a Maori haka in protest at what he said were racist arguments.

Rawiri Waititi's stance came after ongoing debate among lawmakers about the government's plans to set up a new Maori Health Authority as part of sweeping changes to the health care system.

Some conservative lawmakers have said the plan is separatist. Waititi, the co-leader of the Maori Party, said those arguments amounted to racist rhetoric.

Waititi told lawmakers in the chamber that he was forced to listen to a “constant barrage of insults” directed toward Indigenous people.

If that kind of attitude was acceptable, he said, “then I find this House in disrepute.”

Speaker Trevor Mallard then told Waititi to sit down but instead he performed the haka, a traditional dance or challenge accompanied by a chant.

“Order. The member will now leave the chamber," Mallard told Waititi, which he did along with his party's other co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.