Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

“We have not seen additional activity targeting BIN since that date,” the company said.

After being notified by Recorded Future, BIN investigated the suspected breach together with other agencies and related stakeholders, but found “our server is safe and under control, there is no indication that it was hacked by suspected Chinese hackers,” said Wawan Hari Purwanto, a deputy chief and spokesman for the agency.

BIN coordinates information sharing and operations for Indonesia's other intelligence agencies, as well as conducting its own operations. Because of its work, Purwanto said BIN's computers are an attractive target for hackers, and the agency conducts regular checks and maintenance on its systems as a precaution.

He said BIN cooperated with Indonesia’s National Cyber and Encryption Agency, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and other government agencies to ensure “our network is safe and free from hacking.”

The Cyber and Encryption Agency referred all questions to BIN.

Purwanto dismissed the Insikt Group's findings and urged people not to worry that the agency's data had been compromised.