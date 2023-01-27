Infant tree kangaroo emerges from mother's pouch for the first time

This species is one of the most endangered animals in the world.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This species is one of the most endangered animals in the world.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"I am old, very old, but not an idiot," her Twitter bio reads. She has thousands of followers.
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
Aid workers say the Taliban's ban on women working for non-governmental organizations is already starting to hurt the massive humanitarian campaign that is keeping Afghanistan alive. The ban forced a widespread shutdown of many aid operations by organizations that said they cannot and would not work without their female staff.
Germany and the United States have announced that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. It's the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month. U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks. The decision reverses months of persistent arguments by Washington that they were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table.
This is the heartwarming moment an exhausted wild elephant stuck in a muddy pond was rescued in Thailand.
A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous “Doomsday Clock” up to just 90 seconds before midnight.
Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war, while the problem in Ukraine is new since Russia invaded last year.
Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country. Air raid sirens wailed nationwide Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of the targets, but Kyiv’s mayor said a Russian missile strike killed one person, the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two other people were injured in the strike. The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany’s defense minister says Ukrainian troops will start their training on Marder infantry fighting vehicles within days and then the heavy Leopard 2 tanks Germany promised “a little later.”
It was a massive creature that roamed around the Mediterranean long, long ago.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.