Infections continue to climb in Turkey amid relaxed measures

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s weekly regional COVID-19 figures keep increasing and deaths rising as the country maintains more relaxed restrictions for now.

The country's official death toll in the pandemic climbed to 30,061 Sunday, when the government reported 102 new deaths. Daily deaths had dropped to an average of 65 the previous two weeks.

Health ministry statistics released late Saturday showed the rate of infection as more than 251 cases per 100,000 in Istanbul, the country’s largest city — up 41% since last week. That means about 40,000 new infections in Istanbul alone, which has quadrupled from numbers first released six weeks ago.

The government has divided its 81 provinces into four risk categories and said it would evaluate “controlled normalization” efforts at a local level every two weeks. The latest figures show many cities turning “very high-risk” or “high risk.”

Turkey’s president announced this week that relaxed restrictions, like in-restaurant dining and reduced curfews, would continue “for some more time” despite rising infections, but said tougher measures could be brought back.