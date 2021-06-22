Infighting in Gulf cartel blamed for Mexico border killings

He said their aim was “to create terror in a portion of the public so they could come in and take control.”

There is evidence that the groups of hitmen riding in a half-dozen pickup trucks sought to sow panic and also robbed people.

“They came firing left and right, everywhere,” Barrios said. “They robbed stores, they broke into an auto repair shop and stole cell phones and several vehicles, all with the goal of spreading terror.”

Four of the gunmen were killed in shootouts with police and National Guard members, and a fifth was wounded and is in custody.

Some Reynosa residents who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said many stores and restaurants were either closed or opening for only a few hours per day and shutting down by nightfall.

“There is a lot of uncertainty, because no one knows for sure what is happening,” said one Reynosa resident.

On Monday, federal prosecutors said they were taking over the case, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged “a thorough investigation.”