A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. The centuries-old festival of Las Luminarias is held every January, in the belief that the smoke will protect the horses from disease.
Inside Las Luminarias, the Spanish festival where horses gallop through flames
