 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Inside Las Luminarias, the Spanish festival where horses gallop through flames

  • 0

A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. The centuries-old festival of Las Luminarias is held every January, in the belief that the smoke will protect the horses from disease.

A mountain village in Spain was lit up with bonfires on Monday night as horse galloped through the streets and at times through the flames. The centuries-old festival of Las Luminarias is held every January, in the belief that the smoke will protect the horses from disease.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in Rome at age 95. Her agent, Paola Comin, said the actress died on Monday. Lollobrigida achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one her movies.

Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military

Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military

The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of battlefield setbacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy after three months on the job, signaling that President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy's most-wanted mob boss arrested in Sicily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News