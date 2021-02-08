Inside Malawi's Covid-19 wards, the impact of vaccine nationalism is all too clear

Every day, Phiri passes a white tent pitched in the hospital courtyard on her way to the Covid-19 ward — it is where they disinfect the bodies of the patients she couldn't save. "That's one of the most traumatic things. We see people die all the time, but not like this. Not at this rate, not this many people who were well just a week or two ago. It can get quite brutal," she says.

"Your emotions are very blurred -- you don't know when to be the doctor that has lost patients and when to be the family member that has lost people - you are bereaved," she says. "And then, when do you become a Malawian that is worried for the whole country, because literally the country is bleeding?"

Healthcare workers have been hit particularly hard. Before the pandemic, the impoverished country in Southern Africa could only just manage its healthcare. Now doctors and nurses are calling in sick and several have died from the virus.

Phiri indicates the offices of fellow senior physicians who are now sick: "The one that sits next door, the one after that, the one after that."

All told, of the eight specialists working in her hospital's converted Covid-19 wards, only three are left to tend to more than 80 Covid-19 positive patients.

Vaccines needed now