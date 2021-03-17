Intelligence report contradicts claims by Trump and his team on China election interference

During the same interview, Barr also went out of his way to dilute the intelligence community's assessment that Russia was again actively interfering in a US election.

"I accept that there is some preliminary activity that suggests that they might try again," he said of Russia. "It wouldn't surprise me if Russia tries something again of the same general genre before."

It's not clear what US intelligence had assessed about China's potential election interference at the time of Barr's interview with CNN in September.

Asked this week about his previous comments and the new report, Barr said his response in the CNN interview related to the broader national security threat from China, which the previous and current administrations agree is the most serious. "China has much more formidable capabilities. I was looking at things broadly," Barr said.

Days after Barr's interview last year, O'Brien said that he agreed "100%" with Barr's assertion that China was being more aggressive with its attempts to influence the 2020 election than other malign actors, including Russia, but offered little evidence to back up the claim.