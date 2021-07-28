IOC sponsors facing heat over Beijing Olympics, human rights

A U.S. State Department report has drawn this conclusion under both the Trump and Biden Administrations.

Intel's Steven Rodgers, an executive vice president and general counsel, said he agreed with Cotton.

“We don’t do business in Xinjiang,” Rodgers said. "That was true before the State Department issued its report. I’ve read the State Department’s report, I’ve studied it and I believe its conclusions.”

Cotton thanked him for a “straight answer.”

Other executives begged off the question, saying they needed to follow Chinese law, or that they had no role in the IOC's choice of Beijing, or these were decisions for governments.

“We do not have a say in the selection of the host city, nor on whether an Olympics is postponed or relocated,” said Paul Lalli, Coca-Cola’s global vice president for human rights. “We do not make decisions on these host locations. We support and follow the athletes wherever they compete.”

China's foreign ministry, responding to comments in the hearing, called the “genocide” in Xinjiang “the lie of the century" put together by “anti-China forces.” It has repeated similar statements previously when boycotts have been threatened.