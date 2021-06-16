Iran election race narrows but fears persist of low turnout

At a press conference, the interior minister admitted it was no real contest.

“The actual competition in the elections is not a very serious one ... considering the actions of the Guardian Council," said Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli. “We can say that the reasons are the weak competition and the coronavirus situation.”

That left Khamenei and top officials the task to try lure the disillusioned public back to the polls. Iranian authorities have promoted voter turnout as validation for their style of governance after the 1979 Islamic Revolution installed the clerically overseen system that endures today.

Khamenei lashed out against Iran's “enemies” for discouraging people from voting. He accused “American and British media and their mercenaries” of “killing themselves to question the elections and weaken popular participation.”

He also acknowledged that many ordinary Iranians, impoverished and battered by years of heavy American sanctions, may not see the benefit of political participation.

"But not voting because of (economic) complaints is not correct," Khamenei said.