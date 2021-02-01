Iran is ready for a new relationship with the US, but the clock is ticking, says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

A key criticism of the original nuclear deal was that it did not protect neighboring countries from non-nuclear threats by Iran, and did not deter Tehran from funding militias in countries like Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been locked in a bloody war against a Saudi and UAE-led coalition.

At an event for the US Institute of Peace on Friday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said restoring the deal was a crucial early priority for Biden's administration--- but warned that talks could be affected by the fact that Iran has become a more significant threat than in the early years of the JCPOA.

Iran's ballistic missile capability has "advanced dramatically," he said. "Their recklessness and sponsorship of terrorism in the region has not abated and in some areas has accelerated as well."

Zarif, a former Iranian ambassador to the UN, said that Iran has acted in accordance with dispute mechanisms written into the JCPOA, since the US withdrawal. "Iran used the mechanisms in the nuclear agreement in order to limit its cooperation. If you read paragraph 36, we acted in strict accordance with the nuclear agreement," he said.