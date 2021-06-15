Iran presidential candidate urges better ties with West

With the still-raging virus halting campaign rallies and big gatherings, Hemmati spoke Tuesday at a modest press conference at the University of Tehran. Addressing some hundred reporters and supporters, he expressed hope that Iranian and American negotiators, now engaged in indirect talks in Vienna, would agree on a plan for Iran to curb its nuclear program and the U.S. to lift heavy sanctions, re-imposed when then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord in 2018.

Trump's decision to pull out of the deal has, over time, seen Iran abandon almost every limitation of the agreement, enriching more uranium than allowed and to a greater purity than permitted, among other things.

Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei announced Tuesday that the country's low-enriched uranium stockpile had climbed to 108 kilograms (238 pounds) of 20% enriched uranium from 90 kilograms (198 pounds) in May. The stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, a short technical step to weapons-grade levels, had reached 6.5 kilograms (14.3 pounds), up from last month's 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds).

Rouhani's eight years in office brought steep economic decline, particularly after the collapse of the nuclear deal. Hemmati sought Tuesday to promote his successes as a top banker, although his Central Bank tenure was defined by the crash of the Iranian riyal amid America's economic pressure campaign.