 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iraq's prank TV show depicting IS attacks taken off air
0 comments
AP

Iraq's prank TV show depicting IS attacks taken off air

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iraq's prank TV show depicting IS attacks taken off air

Raslan Haddad, the presenter of the local TV prank show, Tannab Raslan, stands in front of a map of Iraq during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, May. 5, 2021. Responding to viewer outrage, Iraq's media regulator canceled the show that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to relive the fear that was widespread under the rule of the Islamic State group.

 Hadi Mizban

BAGHDAD (AP) — Responding to viewer outrage, Iraq's media regulator canceled a TV prank show that lured guests into simulated ambushes by militants, forcing participants and viewers to relive some of the terror and fear that were widespread under the rule of the Islamic State group.

The show, Tannab Raslan, was being aired by the local Asia TV as a special during the holy month of Ramadan until Iraq’s Communication and Media Commission this week ordered it off the air.

The show — a form of reality TV — follows Iraqi celebrity guests, including actresses and soccer players, who are invited to what is described as a “charity event" but then fall prey under various scenarios to a staged ambush by actors playing militants. They are later freed by other actors playing Iraqi security forces.

The ambush re-enactments include fake weapons and stunt explosions while the “militants" threaten to detonate fake suicide vests. The show’s name Tannab Raslan refers to the name of its presenter, Raslan Haddad, and a popular Iraqi game that children play with marbles in which a score is called “tannab.”

Hidden cameras film everything — and the fear that grips the show's guests is real. The show has raised ethics concerns and provoked outrage from angry viewers who said its content was highly offensive.

“The scenes bring back memories of Daesh once again," said Baghdad resident Bashir al-Saddi, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. “Frankly, this is not acceptable, it is inhuman and uncivilized."

But some, like one of the show's actors and presenter Haddad, said the cancelation was unfair as the show also depicts the heroism of Iraqi security forces. “The decision is unjust,” he said.

In one the most controversial episodes, cameras follow Iraqi actress Nessma Tanneb as she is taken to a rural area outside Baghdad under the pretext of meeting a family liberated from IS rule.

Along the way, she is told at a mock checkpoint that the area they are about to enter is unsafe and was under attack by IS militants just three hours earlier. Tanneb is visibly concerned and asks to turn back but is ignored.

Once she is brought inside a house, an explosion is heard, and actors playing militants storm the building. Tanneb — who at this point is blindfolded — cries out, screams and eventually faints as actors playing Iraqi soldiers burst onto the scene and “liberate" her.

The show was produced by the Popular Mobilization Forces, a government-backed umbrella group of mostly Shiite militias, many backed by Iran, which fought alongside Iraqi security forces against IS.

Under its terror reign, IS engaged in abductions, beheadings and enslavement, especially of women. Thousands died in the fight to oust the militants from Iraqi territory.

Despite the outcry, Haddad is unconvinced the show crossed any lines and insists contractual agreements would lead to huge penalties for the channel.

The Islamic State group was defeated in a three-year campaign with assistance from U.S.-led coalition forces. At the height of its power, IS held a third of Iraq's territory and terrorized those under its rule.

“Participants have no objection, they agreed to it," Haddad claimed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

+9
Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case
World

Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe against a lawyer representing a former Russian journalist accused of treason and the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accusing him of disclosing information related to a police investigation.

+14
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
World

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News