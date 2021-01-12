Ireland has the world's highest Covid-19 rate. How did it go so wrong?

From December 18, Irish households were allowed to mix with up to two others, despite other European countries canceling Christmas gatherings.

More than 54,000 people flew into the Republic of Ireland between December 21 and January 3, according to the Department of Justice.

"There was no properly managed isolation system in place," the president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine, Gabriel Scally, told CNN over the phone on Tuesday. "Ireland and Britain are unsuccessful islands in Covid terms when you look at others. There was an understandable desire for normality over Christmas after a hard year; but the virus doesn't know that."

Ireland shut restaurants, pubs serving food and some shops on Christmas Eve and has since further tightened its lockdown measures -- including closing non-essential construction sites, schools, and childcare services.

There are currently 1,582 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Ireland, of which 146 are in intensive care, just short of the springtime peak of 155, according to the health department.