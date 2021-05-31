Is it finally the end for Benjamin Netanyahu, the great survivor of Israeli politics?

Bennett and Lapid, who heads the centrist party Yesh Atid, will try to form a coalition with at least eight political parties that run the political spectrum; from the left wing Meretz, to Bennett's right wing Yamina party. They will also likely need the outside support of a small Islamist party called United Arab List in order to be able to have a governing majority in Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

The new coalition will not see eye-to-eye on many of the most pressing issues facing Israel, especially on Israeli relations with Palestinians. But in his speech Sunday, Bennett said he's willing to sit with parties with opposing ideological views as his in order to prevent Israel from going through a fifth round of elections in just over two years.

It is widely believed that as part of the deal, Bennett will serve first as prime minister, followed by Lapid.

Now Lapid needs to formally sign coalition agreements with the various parties before presenting his new government to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Then the Knesset needs to vote and approve the new government before it can be formally sworn in.