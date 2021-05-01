Is the US obligated to share vaccines with other countries? Medical ethicists weigh in

"When you look at the US and global distribution of vaccines, you have to first ask, is the US in a position to help other people? That means it won't be of detriment to its own people, in this case Americans," she said. "So do we have the resources to share with other countries who are really struggling with the Covid pandemic? And simply put, right now, the answer is yes."

Caplan likened it to the rule for airplane oxygen masks that flight attendants describe prior to takeoff: "Put your own mask on before you assist others."

"You need to stabilize your own nation before you assist others," he said. "And I think we're there. I think we're getting there now."

US supply is outpacing demand

One factor in deciding to release extra vaccines is the issue of supply and demand -- specifically, that the former will soon outstrip the latter in the US, Kinlaw said. And that could mean it's time to start shipping spare doses overseas, she said.

A recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation said the country as a whole will "likely reach a tipping point on vaccine enthusiasm in the next 2 to 4 weeks."