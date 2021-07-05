Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

Ahead of the vote, Israel's new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, called on Netanyahu to join him in renewing the law. “Harming state security for a quarter of a political point is not the right thing to do,” he said.

Dozens of families held a demonstration outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, ahead of the vote, which was expected late Monday.

“We want stability in this country, like anyone else,” said Maryam Abu Arar, from the West Bank town of Bethlehem, who requires a permit to live with her husband and four children in Israel. “We want to live in a democratic country, with peace and security for us as well.”

The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the second intifada, or uprising, when Palestinians launched scores of deadly attacks inside Israel. Proponents said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza were susceptible to recruitment by armed groups and that security vetting alone was insufficient.

The law has been continually renewed even after the uprising wound down in 2005 and the number of attacks plummeted. Today, Israel allows more than 100,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank to enter on a regular basis.