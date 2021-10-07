Israel opens its pavilion with big bash at Dubai's Expo 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel ceremonially opened its gleaming pavilion at the world's fair in Dubai on Thursday, over a year after normalizing ties with the United Arab Emirates and amid a pandemic that has disrupted much of the tourist and cultural exchanges promised by the U.S.-brokered accords.

The pavilion's arch — chock-full of flashy videos promoting Israel's windmills, high-tech advances and historic sights — came to life as night fell. Zany Hebrew music played and patriotic balloons floated — all within eyesight of the Palestinian pavilion nearby.

The Palestinian pavilion has not officially opened its doors at Expo 2020, and employees have reported struggling to get handicrafts out of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

There was a noticeable presence of close protection officers wearing dark suits and ear pieces at the Israeli party. Security shepherded reporters through X-ray body scanners into a separate room, a level of security unseen at other pavilion visited by The Associated Press.

“I am delighted to invite all of you to come and visit my country,” Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov told the crowd of revelers after cutting the ribbon.