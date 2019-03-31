Try 3 months for $3
Israel reopens Gaza crossings after week of hostilities

Israeli soldiers take positions on the Israel and Gaza border during a Palestinian protest, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have rallied at points near the Israeli border to mark the first anniversary of weekly protests in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli troops fired tear gas and opened fire at small crowds of activists who approached the perimeter fence. At least one Palestinian was killed and 24 protesters were wounded by live fire, according to Palestinian medical officials.

 Tsafrir Abayov

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities have reopened the two crossings with the Gaza Strip after days of hostilities in a sign that cease-fire talks may be advancing.

Israeli and Hamas officials confirmed Sunday that the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings were opened for the first time since Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sunday's reopening comes hours after Palestinian militants launched rockets into Israel overnight and the military responded with tank fire.

Four Palestinians, including three teens, died a day earlier from Israeli fire as tens of thousands took part in mass protests along the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence.

Egyptian mediators have tried to reach a cease-fire agreement to end six days of hostilities, which began when a rocket fired by Palestinian militants struck a home near Tel Aviv Monday.

