Israeli coalition talks resume after PM misses deadline

In a statement, Likud claimed there was no viable combination for an alternative coalition and that prolonging the negotiating process was a waste of time. Moving straight to parliament, it said, “will save another period of uncertainty for the state of Israel.”

Despite the Likud's plea, Lapid, who received the backing of 45 lawmakers, now seems to be the most likely candidate to get a chance to form a government. Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally turned rival, controls just seven seats in parliament, but he has emerged as a kingmaker of sorts by carrying the votes Lapid would need to secure a parliamentary majority.

Lapid has said he is ready to share the prime minister’s job with Bennett, with Bennett serving first in a rotation. But they have not reached any firm agreements. The parties opposed to Netanyahu represent a wide range of conflicting ideologies, making it unclear whether they will be able to unite.

“Players from the right wing, from the center, from the left will have to build a common agenda,” Plesner said. “Their strong driving force would be to stay in government to ensure that Netanyahu is out and that the affairs of state are properly run.”