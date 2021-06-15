Israeli military launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched from the coastal enclave

The march was seen as the first major test for Israel's new government, led by right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. In the past, Bennett had pushed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a tougher stance against Hamas and the launching of incendiary balloons according to Israeli media.

After the Israeli airstrikes, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem said on Twitter, "The Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip is a failed attempt to stop our people's solidarity and resistance with the Holy City, and to cover up the unprecedented state of confusion for the Zionist establishment in organizing the so-called 'flag-march.' "

Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza did not immediately respond with rocket fire into Israel, but the situation along the Israel-Gaza border remains extremely tense, and the possibility of an imminent and serious escalation cannot be ruled out.

Eleven days of war

Wednesday's airstrikes come a month after the worst violence in years between Israel and Hamas.

Over 11 days from May 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a devastating aerial bombardment of Gaza, while the Palestinian militant group Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel.