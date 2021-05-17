Israeli warplanes pound Hamas tunnels as conflict enters second week

The flurry of diplomatic activity came on the deadliest day yet of the conflict. Israeli strikes killed least 52 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, the health ministry there said.

Israel also found itself on the defensive over the weekend after it levelled a Gaza building containing offices for international media outlets Al Jazeera and the Associated Press. The Israeli military said the building contained Hamas military intelligence assets.

The AP said in a statement that it "had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building," and called on the Israeli government to "put forward the evidence."

Blinken said Monday that he had not personally seen the intelligence behind the strike, but that US had asked Israel for more details "regarding the justification" for destroying the tower.

In an interview with CBS over the weekend, Prime Minister Netanyahu said the tower was a "perfectly legitimate target" and that the Israelis had shared the intelligence behind the decision with the US.

"Well, we share with our American friends all that intelligence," Netanyahu said. "We pass it through the intelligence services to our people, to those people."